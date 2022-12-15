Alerics Ice Cream scoops two GOLDS at SLIM Brand Excellence awards

Alerics Ice Cream bagged two Gold awards at the SLIM Brand Excellence for ‘Best Turnaround Brand of the year’ and ‘SME Local Brand of the Year’. After a brand and product refresh, they came to the spotlight to show their innovative range of affordable indulgence ice creams. Facing numerous challenges in reviving the business that was struggling to survive economic & supply pressures especially during the time of the pandemic when frozen confectionary was out of consumption, Alerics was able to win hearts with ‘nostalgia’ and a winning marketing strategy.

Commenting on this win Nuwan De Silva, MD of Alerics Dairy praised the family of staff for their dedication and sacrifices to bring back Alerics into the hearts of consumers Islandwide, with great emphasis on original gourmet recipes, world class quality and affordable pricing.

The turnaround of Alerics is remarkable in its own way as they are bringing locally sourced ingredients into flavours such as Ceylon Vanilla, Coconut and Jaggery, Cinnamon, Passion Fruit Pavlova and the list goes on. A fresh fruit popsicle range with summer feels was also introduced with enticing flavours like Pineapple & Chilli, Strawberry & Lime and Mango & Passion Fruit which are all tropical flavours of Sri Lanka. Alerics disrupted the Fruit Popsicle market through the introduction of natural fruit pulps in all their products, thus ensuring the consumer is refreshed naturally.

They are focused on continuous innovation and quality to ensure great taste, freshness, and quality. Supporting local dairy farmers have always been a key pillar in the Alerics business ethos, they have positively impacted numerous local dairy farmers and have given back to the community at large, fostering warm relationships along the way.

With astounding brand reach over the online channels such as UberEats and Pickme Food, Alerics is now available in all supermarkets in the western province and selected urban towns. Welcoming a new year, these two renowned awards will push the brand to take its popularity to the top, by harnessing the taste and goodness of the exotic local flavours of Ceylon and bringing back childhood memories again and again.