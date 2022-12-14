WSO2, Sri Lanka’s Largest Software Company, Closes Yet Another Successful Year

WSO2, a global leader in digital transformation technologies, today announced that it is on track to close this financial year with 30% year-over-year (YoY) growth. Contributing to customer adoption was WSO2’s participation in several of the world’s most influential tech and software development conferences visited by over 500,000 industry experts in 2022. More than 800 customers in over 90 countries—including government agencies and global leaders in financial services, communications, healthcare, and technology—now rely on WSO2’s products and solutions.

In 2022, WSO2 saw additional gains, including:

Double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) across the company’s business units

Extension of the partner network to over 200 across the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific

Expansion of WSO2’s global team to 900-plus employees

Global recognition in analyst reports from Gartner, G2, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, among others

Two new offices incoporated in Singapore and Malaysia

Global Presence in 2022 Supports Next Stage of Growth

In 2022, WSO2 invested significantly in expanding its global market presence by participating in 100-plus events, including the global Gartner Summits and Symposiums, GITEX (Dubai), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon (North America), and Identity Week (UK and Singapore). The recently concluded Gartner IT Symposiums in Europe and North America, alone, had a combined audience of 17,000 attendees.

The events have also provided a platform for WSO2 to exchange insights and best practices with other industry experts, staying true to the company’s open-source values. WSO2 executives speaking at the conferences have included:

Asanka Abeysinghe, chief technology evangelist

Kanchana Wickremasinghe, vice president and general manager, API and integration

Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager, IAM

Seshika Fernando, vice president – banking and financial services

Growing Demand for WSO2’s Solutions

WSO2’s strong growth has persisted despite global economic uncertainty. Many organizations have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives to enable online communications, collaboration, and commerce, reducing project schedules from years to months or weeks. These companies increasingly rely on WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM) in order to innovate new, secure digital services and applications faster. WSO2’s next-generation cloud solutions: Choreo, Asgardeo, and WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud, help wider audiences take advantage of the company’s solutions technologies.

“For a company founded in Sri Lanka to stand side by side at leading global events with technology giants like Microsoft, Google, and Intel is an impressive feat. It demonstrates the company’s, and our people’s, standing within the industry”, said Radhik Colombage, vice president of corporate marketing at WSO2. “In the past year alone, we’ve presented at over 100 events, speaking to thousands on diverse platforms and stages. These events attract the who’s who, the movers-and-shakers, and thought leaders of next-generation industries. That is a massive accomplishment, showing how much we’ve grown as a company over the past two decades”.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.