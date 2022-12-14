Woman who assaulted Merc passenger arrested

A woman who assaulted a female passenger of a Mercedes car involved in a fatal accident in Colpetty, has been arrested.

The woman was seen on video assaulting the female passenger as the public watched.

The Police said that the woman was arrested in Panadura.

Earlier, the driver of the car involved in the deadly accident in Colpetty was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on his return to Sri Lanka.

He was produced in court and remanded till 16th December.

A 59 year-old three-wheel driver had died when the luxury car returning from a nightclub in Bambalapitiya, Colombo crashed into the three-wheeler in Colpetty on Saturday morning. (Colombo Gazette)