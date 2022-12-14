Sysco LABS Wins Silver at the National Chamber of Exporters Awards 2022

Sysco LABS Sri Lanka won the Silver Award in the Extra-Large Category of the ICT, BPO and Related Services Sector at the 30th National Chamber of Exporters (NCE) Awards 2022. Organized by the National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka (NCCSL), the annual awards recognize Sri Lankan exporters and service providers on their performance in the international market and contribution to Sri Lanka’s export revenue.

Sysco LABS is the captive innovation center of Sysco – the world’s leader in foodservice and a Fortune 500 company. Sysco LABS harnesses Sri Lankan ingenuity to deliver tech solutions that are present in the sourcing of food products, merchandising, storage and warehouse operations, order placement and pricing algorithms, the delivery of food and supply systems of Sysco’s global operations.

Commenting on the win, Sysco LABS’ Co-Founder and Managing Director Shanil Fernando said: “As a Sri Lankan organization, we are proud that we have been able to consistently deliver value, innovation and ingenuity to Sysco, and as a result, we have been able to continue our expansion despite all challenges. This has enabled us to contribute even more towards strengthening Sri Lanka’s economy with much-needed export revenue. A recognition of this nature is a great acknowledgment of our economic contribution and the value generated by our people for the country.”

The NCE Award celebrates companies that contribute to the economy and winners are chosen by an eminent panel of judges who perform a holistic assessment of each business, focusing on areas such as the volume of exports, value additions, innovation, brand building, CSR and more.

Speaking about the impact of Sysco LABS’ operations on Sri Lanka and the world, Sysco LABS’ General Manager, Rasika Karunatilake said: “Our story is one of world-class software engineering and tech delivery excellence. As the captive innovation center of Sysco, we work towards furthering its purpose of ‘Connecting the world to share food and care for one another’. The solutions we deliver power Sysco’s operations, enabling us to make an impact on a global, trillion-dollar industry. We pride ourselves on being able to offer tech solutions that move human civilization forward.”