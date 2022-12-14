Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery to recommence operations

The Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery is to recommence operations on 16th December, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said.

The CPC said that a shipment of 90,000 MT of crude oil arrived in Colombo and is being unloaded.

According to the CPC, another shipment of 90,000 MT of crude oil has also been ordered.

The refinery can produce and release 1,600 MT of diesel, 550 MT of petrol, 950 MT of kerosene and aviation fuel to the local markets on a daily basis.

The Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery can also release 1,450 MT of furnace oil and 450 MT of Naphtha daily.

The CPC hopes to release fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power generation once the oil refinery resumes operations. (Colombo Gazette)