President wants key issues addressed before 13 A

President Ranil Wickremesinghe wants key issues addressed before the full implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution is discussed.

He emphasized that all political parties should reach a common agreement to provide a solution to the ethnic issue by the time Sri Lanka celebarates its 75th Independence next February.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed these views while addressing the All-Party Conference held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday, the President’s Media Division said today.

Wickremesinghe said the National issue can be discussed in two parts.

The first is the process of compensation for the missing and investigations and the second is the arrangement required related to power devolution.

“The report of the committee headed by Supreme Court Justice Nawaz will be printed in a week. The report includes a number of proposals. We are also considering the suggestions of the previous reports. The larger community has doubts that there might be another war again. Tamil MPs say they have abandoned the idea of war. That’s why we have to discuss with each other and resolve these issues from one platform,” the President added.

He said that matters related to the 13th Amendment and devolution of powers can be discussed later.

The President also proposed holding the next round of discussions in January next year. (Colombo Gazette)