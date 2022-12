The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has decided not to give its employees the annual bonus this year.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that the CEB Board of Directors and trade unions agreed to forego the bonus.

The agreement was reached on a directive made by the PUCSL, the Chairman of the PUCSL Janaka Ratnayake said.

Ratnayake said the move will help saving billions of rupees. (Colombo Gazette)