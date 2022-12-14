ISSO expands to Galle Fort under franchise agreement

Operating since 2016, ISSO, Sri Lanka’s premier seafood restaurant that serves a niche ‘prawn-crazy’ cuisine has signed a franchise agreement for an outlet in the Galle Fort.

In an absolute first, which is a testament to the popularity of the restaurant, ISSO signed the franchise agreement with Horology Square Restaurants (Private) Limited. Horology Square is located within the Galle Fort overlooking the beach and ramparts, on a property built nearly two centuries ago. It houses multiple home-grown Sri Lankan brands under one roof on Hospital Street.

Altaf Ahamed, Managing Director of Horology Square stated, “Given the tourist-centric location and the historic nature of the property on which it was founded, it is only befitting of a place so rich in culture and heritage to house one of Sri Lanka’s finest homegrown brands like ISSO. We hope this addition will provide our guests with a taste of Sri Lanka’s finest seafood and remarkable hospitality.

The new outlet is situated in a prime location within the Galle Fort, which is a hotspot for both local and international tourists. It is a short stroll to the Dutch hospital, the Lighthouse and Pedlar’s Street, and is among a potpourri of tourist attractions, culture and history.

Apinash Sivagumaaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ISSO Restaurants stated, “ISSO has been on a mission to build a world-class Sri Lankan brand for the local audience. We want to serve delicious Prawn dishes to people from all walks of life. Our Prawn-Crazy patrons from Galle, which is home to a diverse expat, tourist, and local community, have constantly lobbied us to come to this city. ISSO, with its philosophy of crafting authentic flavors for the global audience, is now part of a mosaic of rich experiences within the Galle Fort. We are also excited to be opening doors at our new location for the season.”

Curated to offer the best pairing of foods, ISSO provides a menu that consists of prawn dishes from around Sri Lanka and the world to satisfy all prawn cravings by its followers. Providing truly global flavours, customers can expect to treat their taste buds to Sri Lankan, Asian, Italian, and other international flavours with dishes like the Jaffna Curry, Weligama Curry, Hot Butter Style, Singapore Chili Style, Thai Red Curry, Nasi Goreng, Mee Goreng, Laksa Noodle Soup, ISSO Biriyani, ISSO Kottu and ISSO Burger to name a few.

The new outlet will offer ample parking and will ensure a seating capacity for 100 people.

Ensuring a strong local presence, the restaurant chain currently operates outlets in Colombo 3, Battaramulla and Weligama operating daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in, delivery and takeaway.

Sri Lankan through and through, ISSO is now available for franchising both locally and internationally, taking the taste of Sri Lankan prawns to new heights – For further inquiries, please contact hello@isso.lk for more information.