Holiday cheer runs deep at Hilton Colombo

Family, friends and colleagues can usher in the festivities with a host of specially curated gastronomic feasts and entertainment. Whether you are thinking about a Christmas party, corporate entertaining or private dining during the festive season, Hilton Colombo can offer you an excellent choice of events and facilities to make Christmas 2022 one that’s truly memorable. Undoubtedly, the light and warmth of hospitality beckons you to come home for Christmas.

Look at who’s coming this Christmas; once again the Hilton Colombo is pleased to bring you the enchanting duo Tilanka and Lydia to mesmerize you with their harmonious Christmas melodies on flute and violin until the 25th of December at the Lobby from 7pm to 8pm followed by the coral groups at the LAB (Lounge and Bar) nightly from 8pm – 8.45pm; Christmas chimes by the Colombo Wind Orchestra takes place on the 20th & 22nd whilst the angelic voices of Camerati can be heard on the 21st, Resonance on 23rd and Choro Calibre on the 24th & 25th.

Santa will make his appearance from the 20th to 24th December from 7pm to 9pm and on 25th from 12nn to 3pm and 7pm to 9pm.

Enhancing the festivities at LAB is the high tea buffet available daily (excluding Saturday) from 3pm to 6pm and a special beverage selection which includes traditional warm Gluhwein and Eggnogg whilst you enjoy the band line up that’ll keep your toes tapping this season. The ever popular Endless High Tea continues on Saturdays from 12nn – 5pm at the Graze Kitchen.

The excitement continues at the Lobby with Santa’s Wheel of Fortune. Diners get to try their luck by spinning the wheel any time between 12nn and 2.30pm and again 7pm and 9pm. Santa’s Elves will be there to assist.

A host of *Christmas goodies from hampers to roasts, Christmas novelty cakes, a variety of cookies, Mince Pies, Santa chocolates and a whole lot more are available at Café Kai. Furthermore, a unique selection of gift items inclusive of kids toys and gift vouchers, are available too. The festive offerings are available for delivery or self-collection at Cafe Kai. *Conditions apply.

Buffets laden with Christmas fayre and special set menus await discerning diners on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve at the Graze Kitchen and Emperor’s Wok.

SunsetBlu located at the poolside is hyping up the season with live entertainment, and on New Year’s Eve, the poolside will be rocking with DJs Hiranya, Danushka, Sushan, Naushad, Thoshan and Kapila bringing you music from the 80s to the latest hits. Tickets include a gala festive dinner buffet and breakfast, and its corkage free, so you get to bring your own. New Year’s Eve at the LAB (lounge & bar) will feature the band Black Jackets until 4am.

For more details please call the Special Events Desk on 2492492. Tickets can be purchased online at www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com