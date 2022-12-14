Enterprise Analytics and IFS highlight the business value of IFS Cloud at customer event

Enterprise Analytics and IFS successfully hosted their first customer summit, which brought together many business leaders from across various industries. The event, which was designed to highlight the business benefits of IFS Cloud, was held at the Hilton Colombo.

Speakers from both organizations and current customers, the Silvermill Group, shared insights on the product roadmap, key features, implementation strategies, the value of choosing the right implementation partner, and the business value generated by utilizing IFS Cloud.

Speaking about the event, Eranda Maldeniya, Director of Enterprise Analytics, said, “I’m happy with the participation we received. It simply shows that keeping up to date with the latest technology is critical for a business to maintain a competitive edge regardless of which industry you are in. This is why we conceived Evergreen. It was a way for us to help inform some of our nation’s most prominent companies about the best-in-class technology available to them that can help unlock their true potential.”

“We believe IFS Cloud can play a significant role in making them more competitive locally as well as on the world stage, thereby securing their future growth and stimulating the long-term economic growth of Sri Lanka. When they do better, we all do better,” he added.

IFS Cloud’s state-of-the-art Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) capabilities are designed according to industry best practices with a concrete framework that leverages a mobile-first environment. The platform gives an organization complete control over its data and the ability to access it anywhere in the world using any device. Ultimately, the solution helps management achieve a seamless workplace experience for their employees and reduces business complexity, cost and risk.

“We were thrilled to partner with Enterprise Analytics on Evergreen,” said Uthpala Kumara, Head of Sales and Partnerships, IFS South Asia. “Events like this help share vital knowledge that can accelerate a company’s digital transformation and improve its competitiveness in the marketplace. IFS Cloud was designed to offer companies an uncomplicated path towards becoming more data-driven and help improve innovation. It is a scalable solution that can be used across all business functions and connect global operations. We believe it will facilitate companies in delivering exceptional moments of service.”

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for companies worldwide which manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within a single platform, its industry-specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so businesses can be their best when it matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™.

Enterprise Analytics is an ERP and software development company that delivers strategic change to businesses globally. The company’s team of IFS-certified consultants have the deep domain knowledge and extensive experience needed to accommodate the unique needs of organizations across a myriad of industries. With offices in Asia, the Middle East, Australia, the UK and America, EA’s specialist teams are able to deliver exceptional service across geographies. This broad reach has also allowed the company to offer 24×7 global support, thus guaranteeing their promise of Transformation Driven by People.