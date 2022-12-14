Ban enforced on importing rice

A ban has been enforced on importing rice, the Ministry of Finance said.

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that the ban was enforced with effect from 9th December.

However, he said that importing basmathi rice has been permitted keeping the tourism sector in mind.

Siyambalapitiya said that rice shipments already on its way to Sri Lanka and stocks already ordered will be permitted.

He said the decision has been taken in the best interest of the local farmer and the consumer. (Colombo Gazette)