Aragalaya activist Dilan Senanayake was stabbed in Nugegoda today and was admitted to hospital.

Senanayake was stabbed near his house in Pagoda Road, Nugegoda.

The Police said that two people are believed to have carried out the attack.

The activist was injured on his leg and arms and is not in serious condition.

Senanayake was an active and very vocal member of the Aragalaya (struggle). (Colombo Gazette)