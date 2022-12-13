Students involved in assault on VC arrested

A group of university students involved in the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University, Professor Athula Senaratne, have been arrested.

The Police said that 10 students were arrested while a number of others had been identified.

A group of university students assaulted the former Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University, Professor Athula Senaratne and his son and damaged their house.

The Police said that the attack had taken place over an incident involving Senaratne’s son.

Senaratne’s son was accused by the students of crashing his car into a parked motorcycle.

Approximately 300 students had stormed Senaratne’s official residence and damaged the property.

They had also assaulted Senaratne and his son before the Police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Prof. Athula Senaratne was admitted to the Peradeniya Hospital while his son was admitted to the Kandy Teaching Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)