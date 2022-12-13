Sri Lanka seeks to engage with G20 during India’s presidency

Sri Lanka has sought to engage with the G20 during India’s presidency.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda met with the Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency for 2023, Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New Delhi.

The discussion especially focused on various avenues through which Sri Lanka could engage with the G20 during India’s presidency of the Group and also the possibility of understanding G20 approach towards international financial cooperation and debt restructuring.

High Commissioner Moragoda and the Chief Coordinator discussed the opportunities available to Sri Lanka, as a neighbouring country of India, to engage with the work of the G20.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on 01 December 2022 for a period of one year. Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings in 56 cities across the country, beginning December 2022. The G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State / Government is scheduled to be held on 09 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union, which works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

Before assuming office as the Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency, Harsh Vardhan Shringla was the Foreign Secretary of India. An officer from the Indian Foreign Service, he had previously served as India’s envoy to Thailand, Bangladesh and the United States. (Colombo Gazette)