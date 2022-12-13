Sajith gives English lessons in Parliament

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa gave English lessons in Parliament today.

He gave the lesson during an exchange of words between him and State Minister Shehan Semasinghe.

Premadasa corrected the State Minister on the pronunciation of the word ‘restore”.

Shehan Semasinghe used the word when speaking about the economic crisis in the country.

Premadasa told the State Minister that he had mispronounced the word.

Both Premadasa and State Minister Shehan Semasinghe exchanged words forcing Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to intervene. (Colombo Gazette)