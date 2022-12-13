Legitimacy of Government, opposition questioned

The legitimacy of the Government, and opposition were questioned in Parliament today by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and State Minister Shehan Semasinghe.

Premadasa said that the legitimate President, elected by 6.9 million people, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was removed through people’s power.

“That President was thrown out of power through people’s power,” Premadasa said.

He said that while Constitutional procedures may have been followed, the current administration does not have legitimacy.

However, Semasinghe responded saying the current President and Government are legitimate.

He added that Premadasa’s position as Leader of the Opposition is also not legitimate now as MPs elected through the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna are now in the Opposition.

Premadasa said that the best way to see who is legitimate is to go for an early election. (Colombo Gazette)