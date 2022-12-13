Hayleys wins 14 awards including coveted ‘Overall Excellence in Corporate Reporting’ at CA Sri Lanka TAGS Awards 2022

Sri Lanka’s most diversified conglomerate, Hayleys PLC, consolidated its position as a national leader of financial reporting, sustainability reporting and good governance, winning a total of 14 awards across the Group, including the coveted ‘Cyril Gardiner Memorial Trophy’ Gold Award for Overall Excellence in Corporate Reporting at the recently concluded CA Sri Lanka TAGS Awards 2022.

In addition to winning the event’s flagship award, Hayleys PLC also clinched Gold Awards for Sustainability Reporting and Diversified Holding companies with Turnover in excess of Rs. 50 billion. Rounding out the Group’s total haul of 8 gold awards were Dipped Products PLC (DPL), Hayleys Advantis Ltd (ADV), Alumex PLC, Singer Sri Lanka PLC and Kelani Valley Plantations PLC (KVPL). Hayleys companies also made a clean sweep of all awards in the Plantations and Large Manufacturing sectors.

“We are honoured to have been recognized by the prestigious CA Sri Lanka TAGS Awards. Our performance is a testament to the principles of transparency, accountability, governance and sustainability. These principles have been nurtured across the Hayleys Group over generations, and are at the core of how we run our businesses across our 16 diversified sectors,” Hayleys Chairman and Chief Executive, Mohan Pandithage stated.

As a public listed company, Hayleys’ 9th Integrated Annual Report provides a balanced insight of the Hayleys Group’s financial, economic, social and environmental performance and impacts to more than 14,000 shareholders, investors and other interested stakeholders.

Hayleys was one of the first Sri Lankan companies to lay down a comprehensive and well-defined approach to ESG in the Hayleys Lifecode – a unified policy framework that establishes common standard and collective targets for all our 16 sectors. The Hayleys Lifecode also integrates ESG related targets and goals into business strategy across all of Hayleys Group’s 16 business sectors with the support of its Lifecode Champions, ensuring strong Group-wide coordination in achieving sustainability objectives.

“We congratulate our teams for their unwavering dedication in upholding our shared commitment to the highest standards of governance and business management,” Pandithage stated.

Hayleys has also been a signatory to the UN Global Compact from 2007 and adopted the Global Reporting Initiative Guidelines in 2012. The Group adopted the first Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance from 2009 and is the only corporate recognised as the nation’s Best Corporate Citizen by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, on five separate occasions.

A centrepiece of the Sri Lankan economy, the Hayleys Group maintains a global presence across five regions with business interests spanning 16 diverse sectors. Accounting for USD 600 million of the country’s foreign earnings and 4.2% of the nation’s total export income, Hayleys is a champion of sustainable innovation and represents one of Sri Lanka’s most prominent success stories.

CA Sri Lanka’s Transparency, Accountability, Governance and Sustainability (TAGS) Awards serves as the gold standard in corporate reporting in Sri Lanka. The newly rebranded awards ceremony reflects the core values developed through the competition for over half a century, and aims to strengthen standards and uphold the integrity of corporate reporting among Sri Lankan companies which produce annual reports.