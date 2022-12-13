Cold confirmed as cause of death of hundreds of cattle

Shock as a result of sudden cold weather has been confirmed as the cause of death of over 1000 cattle in the Northern and Eastern Provinces in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Agriculture said that tests confirmed that an illness had not caused the deaths of the animals.

Over 358 cattle and 191 goats have died in the Northern Province while over 444 cattle, 34 buffaloes and 65 goats died in the Eastern Province.

North and East Animal Production and Health Department officials and veterinarians visited these places and provided the necessary health facilities to the animals.

Veterinary Investigation Officers, in the first phase, had conducted preliminary investigations through District Veterinary Investigation Centers in the respective districts of the Eastern and Northern Provinces.

Director General of the Department of Animal Production and Health Dr. Hemali Kothalawala had said that specimen of animals were subjected to laboratory tests at the Gannoruwa Veterinary Research Institute. (Colombo Gazette)