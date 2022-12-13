Ampara and Mannar Urban Councils to be upgraded

The Ampara and Mannar Urban Councils are to be upgraded following approval received by the Cabinet.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that the Cabinet approved a proposal to upgrade the Ampara and Mannar Urban Councils to Municipal Council status.

The Cabinet had on 08.08.2022 approved a proposal to convert the Urban Councils in several districts into Municipal Councils without spending additional allocations and utilising existing infrastructure facilities, office facilities and human resources.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has now granted approval to a proposal furnished by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Governments to upgrade the Ampara and Mannar Urban Councils to Municipal Councils in order to perform development activities expected to be performed in those two cities considered to be the major cities of the districts of Ampara and Mannar. (Colombo Gazette)