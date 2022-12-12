SLPP ready to form an alliance with the UNP

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) says it is prepared to form an alliance with the United National Party (UNP).

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said that the SLPP will have talks with the UNP to form an alliance.

He noted that the SLPP gave its fullest support to appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as President.

Based on that, Kariyawasam said that a relationship has been built between the SLPP and the UNP.

He said that both sides will need to have talks and see how far they can go together.

Kariyawasam said that if they can work together in the best interest of the country then they will join hands. (Colombo Gazette)