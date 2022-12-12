Indian Navy Chief to visit Sri Lanka

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will begin a four-day visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday with an aim to bolster overall bilateral maritime cooperation amid concerns in India over China’s persistent attempts to expand influence over the island nation.

The visit comes nearly four months after the docking of a Chinese spy ship at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port triggered a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Colombo.

“Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), will be visiting Sri Lanka from December 13 to 16,” the Navy said. (PTI)