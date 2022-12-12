Flights between Jaffna and Chennai resume

Flights between Jaffna and Chennai resumed today with the arrival of an Alliance Air flight.

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of AIAHL, recommenced commercial flight operations from the Chennai International Airport to the Jaffna International Airport.

The flight will operate four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Following the opening of the airport, Alliance Air commenced international flight operations to Jaffna on 11th November, 2019 with a frequency of three flights a week.

The airline suspended its operations to Jaffna owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we now gradually experience the growth of the travel and tourism and aviation industries, it gives us enormous pleasure to see the re-commencement of international flight operations,” Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

Airport and Aviation Services said that considering the growing demand for air travel from the northern part of the country, Alliance Air, with the support of the governments of India and Sri Lanka, has decided to operate direct flights four days a week with the vision of connecting the neighboring countries and offering better connectivity to all in South India and the northern part of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)