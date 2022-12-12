Ex-SriLankan official’s extradition sought

By Easwaran Rutnam

The extradition of a former SriLankan Airlines official, convicted of sexually harassing a former employee in India, has been sought through a petition filed in a Delhi court.

The Complainant’s lawyer Advocate Ajay Verma told Daily Mirror that a submission was made that the convict has absconded and that extradition proceedings be initiated against him.

Metropolitan Magistrate -5, of the Patiala House Court, New Delhi, Ms. Taranpreet Kaur has decided to consider the case on December 24, 2022.

Verma told Daily Mirror that he will be pushing for the extradition of Lalit D’Silva, the Former Regional Manager (India) of SriLankan Airlines.

In September 2020, a Delhi Court ordered the conviction of Lalit D’Silva on the charge of outraging the modesty of a female employee.

The accused had however argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the complainant when she had failed to get herself transferred back to the Delhi Station from Cochin where she was transferred by the company. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)