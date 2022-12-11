Sajith re-elected as SJB leader

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa was today re-elected as the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) at the party convention.

The convention was held at the Campbell Park in Borella with the participation of hundreds of SJB supporters.

A few diplomats also attended the convention on the invitation of the SJB.

The SJB unanimously re-elected Premadasa as the party leader for the year 2023.

Later, Premadasa named the committee members of the SJB for the year 2023.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka was named as the party Chairman, Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary and Tissa Attanayake as the National Organiser. (Colombo Gazette)