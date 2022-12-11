Rotary International president Jennifer Jones arrives in Sri Lanka

Rotary International president Jennifer Jones arrived in Sri Lanka today.

Jones is a Canadian communications executive. She is president of Rotary International for 2022–23, the first woman to be selected in the 117-year history of the organization.

Jennifer Jones is the founder and president of Media Street Productions, an award-winning 27-year-old media company in Windsor, Ontario. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland.

Jennifer’s talents have strengthened Rotary’s reach and impact as she has served in roles including vice president, director, Rotary Foundation trustee, and co-chair of the End Polio Now: Make History Today fundraising campaign. (Colombo Gazette)