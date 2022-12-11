KTI – Kiddies & Toys International’s own brand ‘Kids Joy’, commemorates its 15th Anniversary by lifting lives of expectant mothers

Kids Joy, a world-class product by Kiddies & Toys International (KTI), a subsidiary of leading Sri Lankan conglomerate LIMRA Holdings, celebrated its 15th anniversary by bringing smiles to the faces of expectant mothers from underprivileged communities recently.

As a leading mother and baby care products brand, Kids Joy envisions to be a part of every mother’s life-changing motherhood journey especially during the early months prior to the baby’s arrival. In order to support these mothers, Kids Joy put together gift packs containing mother and baby care products of the brand and visited the mothers who were all gathered within the village temple premises. After receiving blessings for the new journey they are about to embark on, along with the medical guidance of a midwife, they were presented with their gift packs.

The Kids Joy brand was created in 2007 under Kiddies and Toys International with the aim of supporting local industrialists while introducing customers to a wide range of products manufactured based on the four pillars of Quality, Uniqueness, Local Industry and Affordability. The product line, which started with around 20 essential items, has now expanded into an array of mother and baby care products numbering well over 150 and still growing. The company has successfully secured a prominent place in all supermarket chains, pharmacies, groceries and departmental stores for the products by continuously maintaining export quality standards across the product portfolio. Exporting Kids Joy products to several countries across Asia allows KTI to play an important role in uplifting Sri Lanka’s economy by bringing in valuable foreign exchange to the country.

Sharing his thoughts Mr. Ajantha Wickramarathne CEO of Kiddies & Toys International (Pvt) Ltd stated, “Motherhood is one of the greatest joys in a woman’s life. The months leading up to the arrival of the baby is often an exciting period as the parents make preparations to welcome their bundle of joy. However, with the challenging economic climate of today, it has become increasingly difficult for mothers from certain communities to afford baby care products. Therefore, we are happy to have stepped forward to help these mothers be better prepared to welcome their babies into the world by providing them with much-needed mother and baby care products.”

Mr. Nabhan Akeel – Chairman / Group CEO of LIMRA Holdings Ltd. commented, “Since inception, Kids Joy has made steady progress as a world-class product of KTI. From this solid platform we have the vision to launch Kids Joy as a global brand in the next two to three years backed by our expanding product portfolio. Therefore, there will be greater emphasis placed on entering new foreign markets which in turn will enable us to bring in more foreign exchange to Sri Lanka and support the local economy.”

With over 29 years of experience, LIMRA Holdings has a renowned presence across many industries and has established a strong foothold as a leader in providing baby and toy products, ICT, and smart and physical security products and services in Sri Lanka and beyond.