Indian FM recalls role played to restore Mannar temple

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today recalled the role played by India to restore a temple in Mannar.

He said that India restored the Thiruketheeswaram Temple in Mannar which was closed for 12 years.

“Even in Sri Lanka, we restored the Thiruketheeswaram Temple in Mannar. This temple was closed for 12 years. So the fact that we took interest, made efforts, has made it possible for the revival of that temple,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on the subject ‘contribution of temples in society and nation building’ held in Varanasi.

Thiruketheeswaram Temple, one of the five sacred Ishwarams dedicated to Lord Shiva, is venerated by Shaivites throughout the subcontinent and the temple was testimony to the most difficult period in the history of Sri Lanka as it was closed for 12 years during the armed conflict and reopened in 2002.

Addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Jaishankar said, “There are temples not only in India, not only in the Indian subcontinent, but in many regions beyond.” (Colombo Gazette)