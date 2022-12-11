HNB hailed as one of Sri Lanka’s most Women Friendly Workplaces

Celebrating efforts made to uplift and empower women in the workplace, Sri Lanka’s premier private sector bank HNB PLC was recognized as offering one of the nation’s best working cultures for women at the Second Edition of the Women Friendly Workplace Awards 2022 (WFWA).

A joint initiative pioneered by Satyn Magazine and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Sri Lanka. The WFWA showcases Sri Lankan corporates that take the lead in creating a fair and even playing field for women to achieve their highest potential in the workplace.

“Sri Lanka’s women have always played an iconic role in our society, contributing immense economic value, and providing leadership at every level. As a nation, it is more important than ever to ensure that women are given equal respect and opportunity in the workplace. We are honored to have received this important recognition, which is a validation of our efforts to create workplaces that empower women, and encourage them to achieve their fullest potential,” HNB Deputy General Manager, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, L. Chiranthi Cooray stated.

Diversity and inclusion are essential components of HNB’s HR strategy, as evidenced by the bank’s near even male-to-female ratio of 52:48, while internal research conducted by the bank across executives, managers and senior management roles has found that women and men working in the same pay-grades are evenly remunerated.

The bank also enforces a zero-tolerance policy on sexual discrimination and harassment, while women are well represented in all employment grades, including its Board of Directors. Over the recent past, the bank has also implemented several additional measures to encourage greater female participation in its workforce, including introduction of family-sensitive transfers, mobility and remote work policies.

Similarly, 380 leaders were provided with a unique ‘Women in Management’ development program run by HNB Talent Centre. The bank also offers extensive support in order to encourage work-life balance for all employees and especially among new mothers. As a result, almost 100% of all HNB employees have chosen to return to work after taking maternity leave.

Sharing some of her personal experiences working for the bank, Sri Lankan National Women’s Netball Team Captain Gayanjali Amarawansa said: “HNB has always been extremely supportive of my professional, athletic and personal ambitions. In addition to investing in my professional career, the bank also supported the sustainable development of my sports career. I’m sure that my personal experience with HNB is only one of thousands and I am proud to be a part of HNB’s journey in setting the standard for inclusive workplaces for women in Sri Lanka.”

Hailing from a similar background in sports, Sri Lanka Women’s Basketball Team Captain Anjalee Ekanayake shared her HNB experience: “My journey with HNB started as a student manager while schooling. I have been amazed by its work culture since then. It was my dream workplace when I was a child and today, I stand proud as an employee at HNB who not only excels at her professional career, but also in representing Sri Lanka on the court. HNB has been a source of strength and plays a pivotal part in me becoming a victorious national basketball captain in 2022. I am grateful for all the support given to me by HNB and I take pride in being part of such an amazing workplace culture”.

WFWA, jointly pioneered by Satyn Magazine and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Sri Lanka, held its inaugural award ceremony in 2021 and has garnered great interest among corporates ever since. With a mission to recognize corporate workplace cultures that uplift women and work towards their inclusive growth , WFWA continues to support organizations to inculcate diversity, inclusivity and women empowerment within its sustainable growth strategy in creating an equitable workplace culture.

Photo Caption: HNB DGM Legal / Company Secretary, Thushari Ranaweera accepting the award for Sri Lanka’s most Women – Friendly Workplaces from Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Global President and Head of Finance and Administration at the World Bank in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Melanie Kanaka in the presence of (from left) HNB Head of Legal Shiromi Halloluwa, HNB Senior Manager Talent Development Gayathri Ganeshan, HNB Head of Marketing Upul Adikari, HNB AGM Risk Dilunika Jasinghe, HNB Head of Club Michelle De SIlva, HNB Deputy General Manager -Treasury & Markets Arjuna Abeygunasekara and Nayomini Weerasooriya Managing Editor -Satyn Magazine