Hambantota Port surpasses half a million mark of RORO cargo

The Hambantota International Port reached the milestone of handling 500,000 RORO cargo units in 2022 this November, with the discharging of 4302 units from Hyundai Glovis’ Hae Shin to the yard for transshipment, the company said today.

This year, 223 RORO vessels called at the port with cargo from India, South Korea, Japan and the Middle East for transshipment mainly to East and South Africa, Mexico, the Middle East, Chile, and Japan.

The port has seen a 4% growth from 2021 in RORO cargo amidst economic challenges globally and locally. Last year’s transshipment figure up to November was 484,467 units.

In 2022, HIP has transshipped 505,185 units to and from the regional ports in the past eleven months.

These transshipment volumes were achieved amidst a ban on vehicle imports to the country. (Colombo Gazette)