Allianz Lanka Launches Virtual Assessor Facility, Enhancing Customer Convenience

Allianz Lanka, a member of the global Allianz SE insurance group, has announced the launch of its new, high-tech and hassle-free Virtual Assessor tool for motor and non-motor claims, and pre-underwriting inspections. When a customer contacts the call centre, in the event of an accident, they will be provided with the necessary support to use the tool on their smartphone, without the need to install any apps. Allianz Lanka’s new Virtual Assessor tool is a landmark step forward for customer convenience and experience within the insurance industry.

Explaining further, Alan Smee, CEO, Country Manager at Allianz Lanka said, “The insurance industry is in the midst of a digitally infused transformation with more customers embracing digital channels and technologies. In our journey towards becoming an even more customer centric, digitally enabled organization it’s important to ensure our claims process is a fast, simple and satisfying customer experience. Thus, we are excited to announce the launch of our Virtual Assessor tool, which smooths out the customer experience in what is often the most frustrating and hassle-filled part of the insurance business; the claims process. Virtual Assessor is also available for pre-underwriting inspections for new customers, as we seek to go above and beyond in making the process of obtaining an insurance policy ever simpler and more convenient, thereby elevating the customer experience. Now, Allianz Lanka customers can simply speak with our customer service agents and arrange for a virtual inspection using the Virtual Assessor tool within their smartphone’s web browser. As we announce the launch of this revolutionary step towards digital enablement, we also take this opportunity to renew our commitment to unmatched customer convenience.”

The hassle-free virtual inspection process enabled by Allianz Lanka’s Virtual Assessor tool, transforms the vehicle inspection process, both for existing customers making a claim and new customers looking to obtain an insurance policy. In the event of an accident, or requirement of a new policy, customers will simply need to call Allianz Lanka’s hotline on 0112303300. Provided the customer meets the requirements for a virtual inspection, Allianz Lanka will send an SMS with a URL to the relevant customer, who can then simply access the Virtual Assessor tool using their smartphone’s web browser, with no need to install any apps. Allianz’s Lanka’s Virtual Inspection team will then determine the customer’s exact location, while capturing the accident site remotely and obtaining a digital signature from the customer. Alongside improving customer convenience, the new Virtual Assessor tool is also expected generate significant cost and time savings for both customers and Allianz Lanka, both for claims and pre-underwriting inspections.

Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd. and Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Ltd., known together as Allianz Lanka, are fully-owned subsidiaries of Allianz SE, a global financial services provider with services predominantly in the insurance and asset management business, headquartered in Munich, Germany. The global strength and solid capitalization of the Allianz Group, coupled with local expertise and business know-how, have been Allianz Lanka’s powerful formula for success.