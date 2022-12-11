Air quality unhealthy in Kandy and Jaffna

The air quality saw a slight improvement in Colombo today but was at an unhealthy level in Kandy and Jaffna.

According to the air quality index, Kandy recorded an unhealthy level of 157 and Jaffna 153.

The air quality index in Colombo was at 103, which was below the unhealthy level of 150.

The air quality level in Colombo on Thursday was at an unhealthy 186 but on Friday it improved to 97.

The air quality in most cities in Sri Lanka was above the unhealthy mark of 150 on Thursday.

Poor air quality and a mini cyclone have affected most parts of the country.

The Government had shut schools on Friday as a precaution and the public had been urged to wear face masks. (Colombo Gazette)