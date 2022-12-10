Cold weather claims the lives of over 1000 cattle

Shock as a result of sudden cold weather has claimed the lives of over 1000 cattle in the Northern and Eastern Provinces in Sri Lanka.

According to statistics by the Department of Animal Production and Health, 358 cattle and 191 goats have died in the Northern Province, while 444 cattle, 34 buffaloes and 65 goats have died in the Eastern Province.

North and East Animal Production and Health Department officials and veterinarians are visiting these places providing necessary health facilities to the animals, the President’s Media Division said.

Veterinary Investigation Officers, in the first phase, have conducted preliminary investigations through District Veterinary Investigation Centers in the respective districts of the Eastern and Northern Provinces, and they suspect that these animals have died due to shock caused by the unexpected cold weather throughout the country.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Agriculture, the intervention of the Department of Animal Production and Health, it has been decided to commence laboratory tests today.

Accordingly, a team of veterinarians and officers from the Animal Health Division of the Peradeniya Head Office of the Animal Production and Health Department collected the specimens of the dead animal from Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Ampara districts today.

Director General of the Department of Animal Production and Health Dr. Hemali Kothalawala said that that specimen of animals will be subjected to laboratory tests at the Gannoruwa Veterinary Research Institute today and tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)