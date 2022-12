The air quality in parts of Sri Lanka dropped again today forcing the authorities to urge the public to take precautions.

The air quality had dropped to unhealthy levels in Colombo and a few other cities on Thursday but improved yesterday (Friday).

However, data showed that the air quality had dropped to unhealthy levels once again today, including in Colombo.

Health authorities urged the public to wear masks and stay indoors as much as possible. (Colombo Gazette)