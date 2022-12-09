Speaker asked to look into Nalin Bandara’s behaviour

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was today asked to look into the behaviour of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Nalin Bandara in Parliament yesterday.

Government MPs raised concerns over some of the comments made by the MP towards State Minister Diana Gamage.

Parliament cameras captured MP Nalin Bandara gesture towards State Minister Diana Gamaga just before the vote on the 3rd reading of the budget.

Bandara also commented saying he is a “tipper truck” and will not clash with a “gully bowser”

MP Kokila Gunawardena said that such behaviour should not be permitted in Parliament.

She said that the SJB MP behaved in a manner degrading towards women.

SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella asked Gunawardena to point out specifically what MP Nalin Bandara did wrong.

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse said that he will inform Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to look into the matter. (Colombo Gazette)