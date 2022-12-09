Mumbai witnessing “very poor” air quality

The level of PM 2.5 – fine particulate matter that can clog lungs and cause a host of diseases – was 308 in the city on Friday morning, compared to Delhi’s reading of 259, according to government data.

Levels between 200 to 300 are considered poor and any reading between 300 to 400 is categorised as very poor. Many Indian cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Kanpur and Patna, often report PM 2.5 levels well above the safe limit.