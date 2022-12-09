Air quality in Sri Lanka improves

The air quality in Sri Lanka recorded an improvement today after being at unhealthy levels yesterday.

The air quality in Colombo was recorded at 97 today, down from 186 yesterday.

The air quality in other parts of the country also improved.

The Government had decided to close all schools in the country today owing to the smog and poor air quality in Sri Lanka.

The Education Ministry said that all Government schools will be closed.

The Catholic Church said that Catholic schools will also be closed.

Poor air quality and a mini cyclone had affected most parts of the country yesterday.

The air quality in most cities in Sri Lanka was above the unhealthy mark of 150 yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)