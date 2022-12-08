Schools shut as smog, poor air quality hits Sri Lanka

The Government has decided to close all schools in the country tomorrow (Friday) owing to the smog and poor air quality in Sri Lanka.

The Education Ministry said that all Government schools will be closed.

The Catholic Church said that Catholic schools will also be closed.

Poor air quality and a mini cyclone has affected most parts of the country.

The mini cyclone saw trees being uprooted and some buildings being damaged.

The air quality dropped to unhealthy levels in parts of Sri Lanka, including Colombo today.

The air quality in most cities in Sri Lanka was above the unhealthy mark of 150 today.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Colombo was recorded at around 186 this morning (Thursday).

Meanwhile, IQAir said that the air quality in Jaffna was recorded at around 178, Negombo 174, and Dambulla 165.

The public have been urged to wear face masks and stay indoors as much as possible. (Colombo Gazette)