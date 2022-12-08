President launches scathing attack on PUCSL Chairman

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today launched a scathing attack on the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake.

Speaking in Parliament today, the President said that the PUCSL Chairman is misleading the public.

“I’ve got to meet this Chairman as I have received several complaints against him and his statements. He says that he will not allow increasing the electricity tariffs. He has not been vested with any power in that connection. How could the country run the economy, if we can’t increase the electricity tariff?” the President asked.

He said that Ratnayake does not want to increase electricity tariffs as that would hurt his private business.

“The said chairman is the Chairman of the Trilliam Group too. He is the one who buys highest amount of electricity. He has Trillium Residencies, Trillium Havelock Residencies, Trillium Residencies Colombo 07, Trillium Hotels Colombo 07, Trillium Residencies Negombo, Trillium Villas. So when the electricity prices increases his expenditure increases,” the President said.

The President said that Ratnayake is the Chairman of a public corporation and not a monkey that dances to an organ, so he must know how to behave. (Colombo Gazette)