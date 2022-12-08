Parliamentary Select Committee to probe economic crimes

A Parliamentary Select Committee will be appointed to investigate the economic crimes which led to the crisis in the country.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he does not object to appointing a Presidential Commission or a Select Committee.

The opposition proposed appointing a Parliamentary Select Committee on the matter and the President agreed.

President Wickremesinghe said that the country has had to face adverse repercussions today due to the short sighted popular decisions taken in the past and unpopular decisions have had to be taken for the future prospects of the country.

“I think we all have to get together and think how this financial sector is to be lifted. We can blame each other,” he said.

The former Government was accused of taking poor decisions which led to the economic crisis in the country. (Colombo Gazette)