Motorist who verbally abused traffic police arrested

A motorist who verbally abused the traffic police in an incident which was recorded on video and circulated on social media, has been arrested.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the motorist was arrested by the Mirihana Police.

The motorist was seen in the video verbally abusing the Police after being pulled over for a traffic violation.

The motorist is heard saying he will not be prosecuted despite being issued a ticket by the Police.

An investigation was launched over the incident and the motorist was arrested. (Colombo Gazette)