India assumes December presidency of UN Security Council: What all to anticipate?

India’s December Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) comes at a time when the country has also assumed the G20 Presidency for the year 2023.

India will serve as the Council’s President for the second time during its two-year term (2021-2022) as an elected member of the UN Security Council, having previously served in that capacity in August 2021.

There is a lot to look forward to under India’s December Presidency of UNSC as two major ministerial-level events on reformed multilateralism and counterterrorism are slated for December 14-15 respectively, as part of India’s Security Council Presidency in December. The Minister of External Affairs will preside over the two signature events. (HTDS)