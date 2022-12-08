G20: Focus on digital tech to support global economy

It could be expected that India’s G20 presidency will focus on digital transformations for the benefit of countries and people across the globe, stated India’s Chief Coordinator for G20 Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The principle of “data for development” will be an integral part of the overall theme of India’s G-20 Presidency.

“Under our presidency, we would make efforts with other G20 partners to create mechanisms that strengthen the capacity of developing countries to tackle health crises like the Covid-19 pandemic. India’s G20 presidency will take forward efforts to create holistic, global health architecture that can respond better to future health crises like the pandemic,” he had stated.

“We need new approaches to intellectual property, innovation and co-development of health technology to ensure a more inclusive response to health crises. We must also focus on the benefits that technological progress and evidence-based policy can provide us when it comes to expanding access to health and nutrition,” he said.

A new tech order must combine cross-border flows of technology and investment with development and growth aspirations.

India’s participation in the G20 process stems from the realisation that as a major developing economy India has a vital stake in the stability of the international economic and financial system. India has been actively involved in the G20 preparatory process at the Sherpas Track and the Financial Track since its inception.

The G20 is a grouping that accounts for nearly 85 per cent of the world’s GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. The decisions that are taken and implemented at the G20 will have an intergenerational impact on people across all nations. With India at the helm, it is now time to navigate these trying and testing times in a holistic and inclusive manner.

India’s Presidency of the influential G20 would be a historic first for the nation. The G20 Presidency would be the most significant international event that India would have ever hosted. Given the strong geopolitical polarizations that cut across the North-South and the East-West divide, the challenges and expectations from India’s Presidency would be onerous and out of the ordinary, said Shringla.

At a pre-Presidency briefing of G20 Ambassadors held at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands a few days ago, there was a general sentiment among our invitees that India had the credentials to rise up to the exceptional challenges of the day.

Shringla harped on the fact that for India, technology has always been a great equalizer, where citizens from all walks of life have used a veritable toolkit of digital public goods to access public services, make payments, and even address their collective grievances. In a world splintered by polarization and technological balkanization, India will strive to ensure that the world in the coming years is a just, equitable place with prosperous, inclusive societies at its core.

India is today a nation on the move. It is the fastest-growing large economy with sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust public finances and strong manufacturing and export growth. It is a top FDI destination. It is the largest, smartphone data consumer and Global fintech adopter demonstrating its strengths in the digital space and as a source of innovation. It is a leader in climate action. Digital India could provide a tech model for global solutions for development and welfare and facilitate growth. (Asian Lite)