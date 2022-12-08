Cyclone Mandous to bring rain to parts of Sri Lanka

Cyclone Mandous is to bring heavy rain to parts of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology said.

The Department of Meteorology said that the cyclone, which is moving towards India, is expected to bring heavy rain to Trincomalee and a few other areas.

Fishermen have also been warned not to venture out to sea owing to rough seas and strong winds.

Cyclone Mandous was over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 340 km east-northeast of Trincomalee and 470 km east-southeast of Jaffna in Sri Lanka, and 530 km east-southeast of Karaikal and 620 km southeast of Chennai this morning, the Indian media reported.

The storm is likely to cross the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Sriharikota at midnight on December 9.

Under its influence, rainfall is expected over parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh till December 10. Squally winds, reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, are also likely to prevail today. Sea conditions are expected to be rough, and fisherfolk are advised not to venture into sea.

A cyclone alert has been issued for people along the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh with a ‘yellow’ message, the India Meteorological Department said Thursday. (Colombo Gazette)