China’s security forces mobilise, intensify patrolling to put end to Covid protests

After ongoing protests in China against the zero COVID policy have grabbed global attention, the security forces in the country have started to mobilise to call off the demonstrations by strict patrolling on streets and checking cell phones of the protesters to warn them for the actions, CNN reported on Tuesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, as a large number of demonstrators assembled and filled the streets in several regions of China, the police in some places used surveillance techniques to frighten those who were opposing the strict zero-Covid policy of the communist party.In some parts of China, protests have subsided due to the increased police presence, but strong demonstrations were seen in Shanghai, where demonstrat… (HTDS)