China would be facing serious geopolitical, other challenges during Xi’s third term: Report

China faces a once-in-a-generation economic challenge and the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) decisions will significantly shape the lives of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

This indicates that Chinese President Xi Jinping foresees in his third term that China would be facing the most serious geopolitical and other challenges in the next five years, reported Geopolitica.info.

During the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the obvious happened. Xi Jinping’s intent to continue at the helm of the CPC was clear from the time, the age limit of 65 years was relaxed and the constitutional provision for limiting the term of the office of PRC Chairman was abolished, reported Geopolitica.info.