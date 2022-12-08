CEB suffers Rs. 152 billion loss in 2022

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has suffered an estimated loss of Rs. 152 billion in the year 2022, the Government said today.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told Parliament that the CEB has suffered a loss of Rs. 112 billion in the year 2022, until the month of October.

He said it is estimated that the loss will reach Rs. 152 billion by the end of December.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the committee appointed to restructure the CEB has proposed to replace the Public Utilities Commission of (PUCSL).

He said the committee has proposed appointing separate regulatory bodies to overlook different sectors, be it energy or power.

The Minister claimed that this proposal has not gone well with some individuals and that is why they are opposing plans to restructure the CEB.

The Minister and the PUCSL have been engaging in a war of words over the past few weeks over moves to revise the electricity tariffs.

Wijesekera is pushing for an increase in the tariffs but the PUCSL is against it. (Colombo Gazette)