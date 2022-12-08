Budget for 2023 passed during third reading

The Budget for 2023 passed during the third reading in Parliament today by a majority of 43 votes.

A total of 123 MPs voted for the budget while 80 voted against and 02 MPs, C.V. Wigneswaran and Velu Kumar, abstained.

The second reading of the 2023 budget was passed in Parliament last month by a majority of just 37 votes.

The second reading of the 2023 budget got 121 votes for and 84 against it.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party voted against the budget. (Colombo Gazette)