Air quality unhealthy in parts of Sri Lanka

The air quality has dropped to unhealthy levels in parts of Sri Lanka, including Colombo.

The air quality in most cities in Sri Lanka was above the unhealthy mark of 150 today.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Colombo was recorded at around 186 this morning.

Meanwhile, IQAir said that the air quality in Jaffna was recorded at around 178, Negombo 174, and Dambulla 165.

The public have been urged to wear face masks and stay indoors as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Nuwara Eliya recorded clean air at 25 in the Air Quality Index. (Colombo Gazette)