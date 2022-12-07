Singapore and Sri Lanka discuss early implementation of FTA

Singapore and Sri Lanka discussed the early implementation of the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA).

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya was on a short transit visit to Singapore today.

The Minister met with the Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development Sim Ann and held wide-ranging discussions on augmenting bilateral relations with a specific focus on trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

In particular the Minister highlighted the intention of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to take measures to implement the Sri Lanka Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA), early.

The Minister also met with the Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore Dr. Janil Puthucheary and discussed additional employment opportunities for Sri Lankans in the healthcare sector and cooperation between the two sides on the information technology sphere.

The two Ministers welcomed the recent visit to Sri Lanka of a delegation from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Health Holdings, and the Singapore Nursing Board and conducting of a pilot recruitment project for nurses followed by an exploratory tour to better understand long-term recruitment opportunities.

The Minister was accompanied to the meetings by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Sashikala Premawardhane and senior staff of the High Commission. (Colombo Gazette)