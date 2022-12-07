Jacqueline accused of going back on statement at Miss Sri Lanka pageant

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has been accused of going back on her statement on cosmetic surgery made at the Miss Sri Lanka pageant back in 2006.

The Indian media reported that Fernandez, who has lately been in the news over a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, is now being trolled for her old statement about cosmetic surgery.

Back in 2006, during the question round of Miss Sri Lanka 2006, Jacqueline called cosmetic surgery an ‘unfair advantage’ and said, ‘…It goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants, and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women. And plus, if it comes to cosmetic surgery being encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, opposed to who can’t afford the cosmetic surgery. And that is not what beauty pageants are about.’

Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006.

The video where she speaks on cosmetic surgery has gone viral after a fanpage shared it.

Many netizens criticised the actress for her ‘hypocrisy’ and left comments like, ‘How many cosmetic surgeries has she done so far?’, ‘Then she ended up with a whole new face’ and ‘The change of opinion when you join movies later’.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in ‘Ram Setu’ with Akshay Kumar. Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ which stars her alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma among others, is set to release on December 23. (Economic Times / Colombo Gazette)